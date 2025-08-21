Unexpected news about Saturday Night's Main Event following confirmation of John Cena's retirement date (Exclusive)

It was officially announced by NBC that the December 13th edition of Saturday Night's Main Event will be where John Cena's retirement match takes place. A new report has revealed some surprising SNME news.On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC gave a rather surprising report surrounding Saturday Night's Main Event. Many assumed that following the most recent July edition of SNME, the next one would take place on December 13th.However, that doesn't appear to be the case, as a little over a month before Cena's retirement match, WWE is hosting another edition of Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1st. It is expected to take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, which isn't a market that WWE normally goes to for major shows.An interesting stipulation was reportedly pitched for John Cena's last match against Brock Lesnar.It is being heavily rumored that the John Cena-Brock Lesnar match is set to happen at WWE WrestlePalooza 2025, putting an end to their incredible rivalry. However, it may not be a traditional singles match.When Brock Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012 to confront John Cena on the RAW after WrestleMania 28, they would end up facing off in an Extreme Rules match. This time, it could be another massive stipulation.According to the Twitter account Boozer Rasslin, a Last Man Standing match was pitched as the stipulation for the match between Cena and Lesnar. If this is true, this could end up being one of the most entertaining matches of Cena's retirement run. Lesnar's final match against Roman Reigns was also a Last Man Standing bout, and it was considered the best match of their entire rivalry, which spanned periodically between 2015 and 2022.Following this, Cena is expected to make a trip down under to Australia, where he will likely be a part of the Crown Jewel PLE in Perth. There is no word about any match between Crown Jewel and his retirement match on December 13th.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.