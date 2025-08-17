WWE planning insane gimmick match for Brock Lesnar - Reports 

Brock Lesnar's return at SummerSlam 2025 generated considerable interest from fans, and since then, there's been tons of speculation as to what's in store for him. A recent report suggested that WWE was planning a blockbuster Last Man Standing Match between The Beast Incarnate and John Cena down the line.When Lesnar came out to attack Cena at The Biggest Party of Summer, fans assumed WWE could soon book a high-profile match between them. However, the company has exercised restraint as it looks in no hurry to give away the contest. John Cena is currently scheduled to face Logan Paul at Clash in Paris 2025, and it remains to be seen when the Stamford-based promotion pulls the trigger on his match against The Beast.Wrestling insider x/Twitter account Boozer Rasslin has now provided an interesting update on the promotion's plans for the highly anticipated feud. It was noted that a marquee Last Man Standing Match was pitched as part of the rivalry between Cena and Lesnar.Check out the tweet below:Jonathan Coachman has an interesting theory behind Brock Lesnar's absenceOn a recent episode of his Behind the Turnbuckle podcast, Jonathan Coachman shared his take on Lesnar's absence from WWE TV after SummerSlam 2025. The wrestling veteran believes the company might be wary of The Beast Incarnate's high salary and, as such, could be looking to use him only sparingly on their programming.&quot;This is the problem with booking Brock Lesnar. We know he negotiates hard. We know Vince paid him in millions for, like, 15 days a year. So, it doesn't surprise me, but d**n, Gabby, if you're going to put Brock Lesnar into a scenario where he sets the record for social media views, you've got to explain him coming back. You have to,&quot; Coachman said. A few reports have also suggested that WWE was keen on booking Brock Lesnar vs John Cena at its yet-to-be-announced September 20 event to counter AEW All Out 2025, which airs on the same day.