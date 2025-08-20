John Cena Drops Blockbuster WWE Tease Ahead of Retirement

  • home icon
By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 20, 2025
John Cena is a former Undisputed WWE Champion

John Cena is set to retire from WWE by the end of the year. However, he has just dropped a massive tease ahead of his retirement.

John Cena kicked off his farewell tour in January 2025. Shortly afterward, the Cenation leader turned heel at Elimination Chamber. He then went on to win the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Following this, Cena has been clear that he wants to retire with the title. Interestingly, before his SummerSlam match against Cody Rhodes, Cena turned babyface. His goal to retire with the title remained the same. Unfortunately for the Greatest of All Time, he was unable to retain his title at SummerSlam. Thankfully, it looks like he hasn't lost sight of this goal.

On Instagram, Cena posted a picture of Seth Rollins after the latter cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, seemingly indicating that he has his eyes set on The Visionary and his world title. It looks like he still plans to defeat Rollins before his retirement and walk away with a world title.

John Cena Recently Named Seth Rollins as One of His Wrestling Soulmates

During John Cena's illustrious WWE career, he competed against some of the biggest names in the industry. He had legendary feuds with Randy Orton, Triple H, Edge, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, AJ Styles, and many more.

During a recent interview with the Boston Herald, Cena named his wrestling soulmates, including Randy Orton, Edge, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Cody Rhodes.

“I have a few wrestling soulmates,” said Cena. “Those are Randy Orton, Edge, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles. But gosh, I can’t take any shine away from Cody Rhodes – add him, too.” [H/T Boston Herald]

It will be interesting to see who will be Cena's final opponent.

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Edited by Angana Roy
