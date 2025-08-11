John Cena Suddenly Name-Drops Top AEW Star as One of His All-Time Wrestling Soulmates

John Cena has battled several legendary opponents during his time in WWE. He has now named a top AEW star as one of his favorite opponents.

Ad

Before Adam Copeland arrived in AEW, he wrestled for WWE for several years. During this time, he competed against some of the top stars in the promotion, including John Cena. Copeland and Cena had a heated feud over the WWE Championship that spanned several years. In fact, Copeland cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Cena to win his first WWE Championship at New Year's Revolution in 2006.

Recently, Cena had an interview with the Boston Herald where he named his wrestling soulmates. He included Randy Orton, Adam Copeland (fka Edge), CM Punk, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and even Cody Rhodes in the list.

Ad

Trending

“I have a few wrestling soulmates,” said Cena. “Those are Randy Orton, Edge, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles. But gosh, I can’t take any shine away from Cody Rhodes – add him, too.” [H/T Boston Herald]

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

John Cena Declares His Love for WWE Ahead of His Retirement

John Cena kicked off his retirement tour earlier this year and is already halfway through. With only a few days left on his schedule for the year, Cena's retirement draws close with each passing week. While he is stepping away from the ring for good, he has made it clear how he feels about the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

During a recent appearance on What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon, Cena said that he will always be an advocate for WWE because of how much he loves the company. He further added that he doesn't like wrestling, but he loves WWE specifically.

"I will always advocate for it, and I don’t need an important title behind that. I don’t need any title. When you guys finally are like, ‘Hey, thank you for your service. It’s been great playing with you,’ and that happens, because everything always ends. I’m not going to go out the next day and badmouth the thing that I love. And I don’t use the word ‘wrestling.’ I use the words ‘WWE.’ I don’t like wrestling. I like, I love WWE specifically. It’s where I belong," he added. [From 34:45-35-20]

Ad

It will be interesting to see who becomes John Cena's final opponent in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!