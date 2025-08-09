John Cena makes a shocking confession before WWE retirement

John Cena has made shocking confession ahead of his imminent WWE retirement. The 17-time WWE world champion is on his retirement tour with an end date slated for somewhere in December. Cena has been the face of the promotion for well over a decade and carried WWE through multiple eras.

But now, as the clock winds down on his in-ring career, he has made a surprising revealation. He confessed that he didn't like "wrestling." Rather, he loved WWE specifically.

He made an appearance on What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon to talk about his wrestling career and talked about what his life will look like after retirement.

"A goal of mine isn’t to be an unforgettable personality. But I will say, I love WWE. There are a lot of people who do, and I love it as much as anyone. Not more, as much as anyone can love something. The WWE, I love it as much as anybody does," he said. [From 33:30-33:57]

John Cena added that every movie or every interview he does, he is able to draw from his experience in WWE, saying he will "never not love it," no matter who owns it and who are the superstars. He then doubled down on his love for WWE, elaborating how he feels about wrestling in general.

"I will always advocate for it, and I don’t need an important title behind that. I don’t need any title. When you guys finally are like, ‘Hey, thank you for your service. It’s been great playing with you,’ and that happens, because everything always ends. I’m not going to go out the next day and badmouth the thing that I love. And I don’t use the word ‘wrestling.’ I use the words ‘WWE.’ I don’t like wrestling. I like, I love WWE specifically. It’s where I belong," he added. [From 34:45-35-20]

While his comments about not liking wrestling but loving WWE may come as a surprise to some, John Cena has always been known to be a through and through WWE guy.

To many fans, Cena was always WWE's version of what a wrestler in the sports and entertainment industry should be like.

John Cena has 11 dates left in WWE

John Cena kicked off things on SmackDown this week and addressed the fans for the first time after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

During the promo, The Franchise Player got emotional has he revealed he has only 11 dates left in his retirement tour. He mentioned that he was afraid of being forgotten once he wrestled his final match in WWE.

For now, Cena will turn his attention to his former tag team partner Logan Paul. The Maverick interuppted Cena's promo and challenged him to a match. Later, WWE confirmed that the two stars will face each other at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event at the end of this month.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

