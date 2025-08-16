"I've not had s*x with a woman but..” - 3 Secrets you may not know about former WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon

WWE legend and former Chairwoman, Stephanie McMahon, has taken the internet by storm as she was spotted in a red swimsuit, alongside her husband and WWE's CCO, Triple H, and three daughters, enjoying a holiday in Greece.The recent paparazzi pictures featuring The Billion Dollar Princess have sparked comments from old-school wrestling fans, who recalled her beauty from the days gone by.Following the latest viral trend, this listicle takes a look at three secrets you may not know about the former WWE CEO, Stephanie McMahon:#3. Steph never had s*x with a womanBack in the Attitude Era, Stephanie McMahon was linked with multiple stars on screen. Her television romance with Triple H soon translated into a real-life spark, and the two eventually got married.In 2002, Stephanie appeared on The Howard Stern E! Show, where the host infamously asked several personal questions to her, one of which was whether she ever slept with a woman.McMahon revealed that though she never had s*x with a woman, a female once hit on her.&quot;I've not had s*x with a woman but I've had a woman come on to me before,&quot; she said. [From 17:02 - 17:05]#2. Vince McMahon was not in favor of Stephanie McMahon dating Triple HThe Game and The Billion Dollar Princess may be undeniably one of the hottest pro wrestling couples of all time. However, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wasn't reportedly happy with his daughter dating a wrestler from his company, as he had a strict rule of not dating any pro wrestler.However, the sizzling on-screen chemistry between Triple H and Stephanie McMahon soon turned into a fairy-tale real-life romance, and the two started dating.The Game revealed in his book that, after initially giving them blessings, Vince McMahon took them away later, saying he didn't think it could work. Obeying her father's will, the couple separated for 10 months, but couldn't stay away too long and got back together.This time, Vince finally accepted them, and the rest is history.#1. Stephanie refused an inappropriate WWE storylineThough she was Vince's daughter, Stephanie has been part of some of the most controversial storylines in her career, from the Triple H romance angle to Randy Orton kissing her during his feud with The Game, and much more.It has been widely reported that Vince McMahon once pitched a bizarre storyline in which he proposed that he was to be the father of Stephanie's unborn child. However, the pitch was instantly rejected, and he then named Shane McMahon as a replacement, but that was also dumped.All the rumors and innuendoes aside, one fact every WWE fan agrees upon is that Stephanie's contribution to the world of pro wrestling is unmatched, which cements her legacy as one of the GOATs of the industry. She richly deserves to be in the Hall of Fame one day for her contributions to the industry.