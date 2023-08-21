Recent hire makes a big debut in WWE

A recently hired WWE star made his big debut at a live event. The star in question is Andrzej Hughes-Murray.

Hughes-Murray signed with WWE in June as part of WWE's Performance Center's spring 2023 rookie class. He is a former Oregon State college football player who was signed by the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 as an undrafted free agent.

Just a couple of months after signing his WWE contract, Hughes-Murray made his in-ring debut against Gallus member Joe Coffey at a live event on August 19. According to WrestleTalk, Coffey came out on top in the encounter. Despite the loss, it's good to see him get a chance in the ring so soon.

While Hughes-Murray is new to the ring, Joe Coffey has been a regular feature on NXT and even wrestled his last televised match on the August 15th episode of NXT against Tyler Bate which ended in a no contest.

WWE recently signed another football player to a contract

Hughes-Murray isn't the only football player to receive a WWE contract. The company also signed Josh Black to a three-year deal. Black is a former defensive lineman for Syracuse and was regarded as one of the best defensive linemen in college football.

Black had an impressive NCAA career racking up 155 tackles, 24 tackles for a loss, two fumble recoveries, an interception, and two blocked kicks during the 60 games that he played.

According to Rockford Register Star, Josh Black will report to the Performance Center after signing his contract. Black stated that he was worried about his selection even though he performed well in the tryouts.

"I waited and waited; but it was so worth the wait. I was a little struck. It was one of those moments, where you are like 'Is this really happening,''" he said. "I was a little worried, sure, but I knew I had a good thing going. I knew I did well at that tryout. Now, I've got a contract coming in about a week, and then it's off to Orlando [Florida] in the next 2 or 3 months for a new life... I can't wait to show the world who I am — and what I can do, baby," Black said. [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see some of these rookies finally debut on NXT and make a name for themselves.

