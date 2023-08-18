WWE signs a major new prospect to a three-year contract

WWE has just signed a new prospect to a three-year contract.

Josh Black is a former defensive lineman for Syracuse. He has had a good run in his NCAA football and rose to prominence as one of the best defensive linemen in college football.

In the 60 college games that he has played, Josh Black had 155 tackles, 24 tackles for a loss, two fumble recoveries, an interception, and two blocked kicks. Despite his promising football career, he has decided to change his avenues and pursue a career as a WWE Superstar. Black even attended tryouts during SummerSlam weekend in Detroit.

According to Rockford Register Star, Black has signed a three-year rookie deal with WWE and will report to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. After signing his new contract, he seemed ecstatic and said he was worried despite doing well in the tryouts.

"I waited and waited; but it was so worth the wait. I was a little struck. It was one of those moments, where you are like 'Is this really happening,''" he said. "I was a little worried, sure, but I knew I had a good thing going. I knew I did well at that tryout. Now, I've got a contract coming in about a week, and then it's off to Orlando [Florida] in the next 2 or 3 months for a new life... I can't wait to show the world who I am — and what I can do, baby," Black said. [H/T Fightful]

Several other college athletes also attended WWE's tryouts during SummerSlam

The Stamford-based promotion held a tryout ahead of SummerSlam, which included 40 of the top college athletes. The list of athletes who tried out includes 15 football players, 11 former college track and field stars, six gymnasts, and athletes from other sports. The group included 21 men and 19 women across 36 different universities.

This isn't the first time that the company is holding tryouts for college athletes. They have held similar tryouts over the past two years where top candidates would be signed under its "Next In Line" program.

It will be interesting to see if any of these NIL stars will become a champion in the future.

