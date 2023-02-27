Titus O'Neil says WWE NIL program is a "game-changer" for college athletes

WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil has shared that the NIL program is a game changer for college athletes.

The company launched the 'Next In Line' program in 2021 to provide a clear pathway for collegiate athletes and to develop potential future superstars. Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson was the first to sign the NIL deal. Over a dozen college athletes have joined the program since then.

Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Titus O'Neil, who played college football before pursuing a career in pro wrestling, explained how the NIL program is a game-changer for college athletes.

"It’s a huge game-changer. Obviously, WWE tries to make sure that we’re at the forefront of a lot of things, and I’ve met several people that are in the NIL space, and they strongly consider ours to be one of the best NIL programs. So, these athletes that are being signed to these NIL deals with WWE have a wonderful opportunity to expand their brands while they’re in college, but also, too, become a part of the WWE family a lot earlier and understand what it means to be a WWE superstar," O'Neil said.

The former 24/7 Champion continued and highlighted the importance of honoring the commitment made by both parties in the program:

"For all the athletes out there, whether you’re an aspiring WWE superstar or not, understand that NIL is a commitment that’s being made by both sides. Honor that commitment. I know that we, as a company, are gonna honor every last one of our NIL commitments, and hopefully make sure that we can bring them into the family and keep them in the family."

Titus O'Neil is a recipient of the 2020 Warrior Award

Titus O'Neil is one of the most respected superstars in WWE. He has done a lot of charity work outside the company that has deservedly earned him lots of awards.

He has reportedly helped over 245 students across the Tampa Bay area get into college and lead corporate volunteers in reading books to children in after-school programs.

He received the Warrior Award during the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame for his contributions to the community.

Would you like to see Titus O'Neil have another match in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

