WWE signs 15 new athletes following tryouts during SummerSlam

During the 2022 SummerSlam tryout, WWE signed several recruits. A few hours ago, the company announced these 15 latest additions to the Performance Center.

During this year's SummerSlam, the Stamford-based promotion hosted a multi-day tryout focused only on college athletes. According to the official website, the applicants partook in "performance evaluations, individual and group promo evaluations, in-ring technical sessions and sit-down interviews as part of the tryout process."

Monika Klisara is the only athlete to participate in tryouts held in Dallas during WrestleMania 38 week. However, the remaining 14 recruits are from the SummerSlam week tryouts held in Nashville this year.

The 15 new candidates will report to the WWE Performance Center for the Fall 2022 Rookie Class.

Based on the video posted by WWE, here is the introduction to 15 athletes:

Beau Morris - Football Offensive Linemen from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, SMU.

Kevin Ventura Cortes- Football Tight End from Anaheim, California, Concordia University.

Hayden Pittman - Football Tight End from Birmingham, University of Alabama.

Alivia Ash - Track and Field star from New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Skylor Clinton - Football Tight End from Prescott, Arizona, Professional Indoor Football League, and Northern Arizona University.

Franki Strefling - Professional Volleyball player.

Chukwusom Enekwechi - Shot put athlete from Queens, New York, Eastern Michigan University.

Harleigh White - Track and Field star, Clemson University.

Rickssen Opont - Haitian National shot put record holder.

Lea Mitchell - Three-time MVP gymnast from Boynton Beach, Florida, Michigan State University)

Anna Keefer - Track and Field star, Five-time NCAA All-American, UNC, and Capital Hill.

Kennedy Cummins - Cheerleader from Kenosha, Wisconsin, University of Minnesota.

Breanna Ruggiero - Tumbling and acrobat athlete from Rocklin, California, Sacramento State University.

Jade Gentile - Professional soccer player in Iceland.

Monika Klisara - Represented Team Canada in Karate.

Triple H has made some game-changing decisions in WWE

Since Triple H has taken over creative decisions, he has instituted new hiring policies. As per the statement by WWE, they will not feature any independent wrestling talent.

Instead, the company will focus on "current and recently graduated college athletes."

With WWE constantly looking out for a new era of superstars, it remains to be seen when the company will hold the tryouts again.

