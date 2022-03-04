Independent wrestlers excluded from upcoming WWE tryouts

According to a new statement, the upcoming WWE tryout will not feature any independent wrestling talent. Instead, it will focus on "current and recently graduated college athletes."

The company is scheduled to hold a multi-day tryout just before WrestleMania weekend at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. The event is scheduled to feature over 50 individuals who will take part in performance evaluations, both physically and in terms of promo ability, individually and as part of a group.

The tryout will also focus exclusively on college graduate athletes and will feature athletic talent from the sports the likes of football, basketball, amateur wrestling, track & field, gymnastics, and more.

However, the tryout will not include any independent wrestling talent, ensured by the strict invite-only nature of the event. This reinforces the notion that the company is moving away from its focus on wrestling talent, and more on creating stars who can transition from other sports, as indicated in the massive overhaul of NXT.

An official statement mentioned the details of the tryout. Check out some details below:

"The three-day event begins Wednesday, March 30, and will take place in Frisco, Texas, at the Ford Center at The Star, home of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and state-of-the-art practice facility. WWE will host more than 50 male and female participants with collegiate athletic backgrounds across football, basketball, track and field, wrestling, volleyball, gymnastics, cheer and dance. Several NFL Draft-eligible college football players are scheduled to participate in the invite-only event."

WWE is looking for it's next class of developmental talent

The market leader in pro wrestling is holding the upcoming tryout event as part of its search for the next class of its "Next In Line" program.

The company describes it as a comprehensive program that serves to recruit future talent.

"WWE’s inaugural 15-person NIL class included athletes from 13 universities, seven NCAA conferences and four sports. The comprehensive program serves to recruit and develop potential future Superstars, and further enhances WWE’s talent development process through collaborative partnerships with college athletes from diverse athletic backgrounds," the statement added.

WWE first announced NIL on December 2, 2021 with Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson becoming the first signee. The program allows college athletes to join the promotion as soon as they graduate.

What do you think about NIL? Do you think independent wrestlers should be excluded from tryouts? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

