NXT 2.0 draws lowest viewership in a year

New reports confirm that WWE's revamped NXT 2.0 has seen its lowest ratings drop in a year.

The brand underwent major changes at the tail end of 2021, with its much-celebrated black-and-gold era. It has also been given a completely new look with a multi-colored theme and has seen many of its backroom staff change.

Following Triple H's step back from the company due to health issues, Shawn Michaels has reportedly taken over the backstage duties with Vince McMahon and Bruce Pritchard overseeing.

Now, though, it has been reported that the show has pulled in its lowest rating in over a year. Figures published by Brandon Thruston state that the show got 551,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This is the lowest rating for the show on the USA Network since January 2021, but the State of the Union address in the United States could arguably be to blame for this.

The show's brief stint on SyFy ratings was lower than this, but this can be attributed to the move in networks.

Bron Breakker & Tomasso Ciampa defeated a main roster tag team on NXT 2.0 this week

The ratings for this week's edition of WWE's developmental brand indeed were not a reflection of the match card.

The show began with NXT Champion Bron Breakker teaming up with Tomasso Ciampa to defeat Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, continuing the ongoing rivalry between The Show-Off and the main-eventers.

The episode's main event featured a North American title match where Carmelo Hayes retained against Pete Dunne. Another hard-hitting match of the night came between Solo Sikoa and the former WALTER, which saw Sikoa's undefeated streak end.

