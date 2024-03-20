Recent Shane McMahon image surfaces amid allegations against Vince McMahon

WWE personality and son of former Chairman Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon, has recently made a public appearance with some celebrities. A picture of the former Hardcore Champion has also surfaced amid allegations against his father.

Former WWE employee Janel Grant recently filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, accusing him of sexual assault and sex trafficking. It led to the former chairman resigning from TKO Group Holdings.

Shane McMahon recently attended a game between the Lakers and the Hawks. American comedian and actor Jeff Dye, who was also present at the game, took to Instagram to share a picture of himself alongside Shane O'Mac, rapper NLE Choppa, and Sports Executive, Jeannie Buss.

Shane O'Mac's last in-ring appearance was in an impromptu match against The Miz at WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, the 54-year-old tore his quadriceps muscle during the initial moments of the match. Shane was immediately flown to Birmingham, Alabama, where he underwent surgery.

Wrestling veteran recalls interesting backstage incident featuring Shane McMahon and Vince McMahon

The Montreal Screwjob is one of the darkest chapters in the history of WWE. Wrestling veteran Eric Biscoff recalled what happened backstage after the incident.

During an episode of 83 Weeks, the former RAW General Manager revealed that Bret Hart punched Vince McMahon backstage in the presence of his son, Shane McMahon. Bischoff praised Shane for keeping his cool in that situation.

"You know what even surprises me more? Listen to this because I forgot Shane was in the room when Bret punched Vince. I am surprised that Shane didn't take Bret apart because Shane is a hothead! He likes to fight. I'm impressed that he was able to maintain composure because that would've been ugly for Bret," Bischoff said.

Shane has been away from in-ring action for nearly a year. In the wake of the recent allegations and the lawsuit, it remains to be seen if he ever returns to WWE television.

