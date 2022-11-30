Recent Triple H's WWE creative decision branded a "ripoff" by 33-year-old star

Head of WWE creative Triple H's recent decision to change the name and look for Sarah Logan to Valhalla has not gone down well with NWA performer Natalia Markova.

The Game and WWE creative recently chose to rebrand SmackDown star Sarah Logan as the oracle of the Tag Team, The Viking Raiders. Many fans and performers have noticed that Logan's new look bares a striking resemblance to indy star Max the Impaler.

During a recent interview with Wrestling News.Co, Markova slammed WWE and called Logan's new appearance as a cheap ripoff.

"I think it is a ripoff because I know for a fact that Sarah knows Max. But I think that she just saw that it was successful and she was like, alright, I'm in a bigger company and I can do whatever I want. I think people just feel like they could do whatever they want if they're in WWE, which honestly, again, if it would be 50 years ago when there was no internet, you can get away with that. But now, everybody knows everything. I could go on Twitter and you can see Max. Even if you don't know who Max is, we're still in the same business and I think you need to respect each other. To me, it feels like a disrespectful ripoff." (H/T Wrestling News.Co)

Now known as Valhalla, the 29-year-old has now aligned herself with the former RAW Tag Team Champions, Erik and Ivar, with Erik also being her husband in real life.

Former WWE writer questions another Triple H's creative decision

Despite the many pros since taking over from Vince McMahon, Triple H has still been met with plenty of criticism, most notably from former WWE head writer Vince Russo.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo pondered why Triple H and WWE continue to have Adam Pearce on screen as a representative of the company's management.

"Bro, why is Adam Pearce still on this show? I mean, my god, bro, we've seen so many cutbacks in them saving money. Why is he on this show? Why is he on this show?" (H/T Sportskeeda)

Since becoming head of creative, The Game has arguably injected new life into the show as well as rejuvenating many stars' careers.

What are your thoughts on Triple H as head of WWE creative? Let us know in the comments section below.

