"Why is he on this show?" - Wrestling veteran questions why 44-year-old personality is still signed to WWE under Triple H (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has questioned why Adam Pearce is still signed to WWE under Triple H.

Over the last few months, Pearce has played a vital role as an on-screen official. He was an important presence on weekly programming, especially alongside Sonya Deville during WWE's pandemic era.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo brought up WWE's budget cuts and the superstars they had to let go because of it. He mentioned Pearce's name along the same lines.

"Bro, why is Adam Pearce still on this show? I mean, my god, bro, we've seen so many cutbacks in them saving money. Why is he on this show? Why is he on this show?" (40:25 – 41:17)

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

Dan Severn recently opened up on Triple H and other DX members taking over WWE

Triple H, alongside his D-Generation X stablemates Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg, is now working behind the scenes with WWE.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Dan Severn joked about DX being poor role models back in the Attitude Era. He also gave his take on The Game and co. being in charge of the company. Severn said:

"Well, again, when you look at the comedicness of what they were at one point in time as just regular showmen and now to be in that role, you almost wanna laugh about it because they were such poor role models [laughs] and now they are the leadership."

Michaels has done an incredible job with his backstage work in NXT. Meanwhile, The Game has been killing it since taking over the creative team and has brought back some of the biggest names to the company, including Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Mia Yim, and other prominent ones.

However, a handful of NXT stars have been let go by WWE under The Game's regime.

Have you enjoyed Triple H's regime as WWE's Head of Creative so far? Sound off in the comment section

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes