"They were such poor role models" - Wrestling legend comments on Triple H assuming power in WWE (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dan Severn recently shared his thoughts on Triple H and his DX stablemates, Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg, assuming power in WWE.

The Game stepped up after Vince McMahon relinquished power in July 2022. While he assumed the role of WWE's Chief Content Officer, his wife, Stephanie McMahon, became the CEO. As for Michaels and Road Dogg, the former is the head booker of NXT, while the latter is the Senior Vice President of Live Events.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dan Severn opened up about the massive shake-up in WWE's management. Severn, who worked in the promotion from 1997-1999, joked that Hunter, Michaels, and Road Dogg were poor role models during the Attitude Era. He stated that one could do nothing but have a good laugh to see how things evolve over time.

"Well, again, when you look at the comedicness of what they were at one point in time as just regular showmen and now to be in that role, you almost wanna laugh about it because they were such poor role models [laughs] and now they are the leadership," said Dan Severn. (6:11 - 6:35)

Backstage morale in WWE under Triple H's regime has allegedly improved

If a recent report by Fightful Select is anything to go by, backstage morale in WWE has "significantly" improved in the last few months. It was also noted that working under Triple H's regime was much more "fun and easygoing" for talent than compared to what it was during Vince McMahon's tenure.

Even in the past, a few performers have highlighted just how approachable and a keen listener Hunter is. It's safe to say that such a healthy environment is ripe for performers to freely showcase their skills and bring out the best in them.

