Recently-debuted 26-year-old star will wind up like Karrion Kross, says ex-WWE writer (Exclusive)

Karrion Kross isn't in an ideal position on the main roster, although his current run with Paul Ellering, AoP, and wife Scarlett has been an upgrade from the last couple of years. Still, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo thinks another star will end up just like him.

In this case, Kross hasn't been used as a positive example. On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo discussed the recently-debuted SmackDown star Bron Breakker, who is only 26 years old and already considered a future main event star.

Russo described Bron Breakker as just another wrestler from the WWE "factory" and thinks that his ring name will hurt him - preferring that WWE acknowledge Breakker's connection to the Steiner family. He added that he thinks Breakker will end up like Karrion Kross:

"Can I tell you where I think he [Bron Breakker] will wind up? I think he'll wind up like a Karrion Kross." (2:28-2:32)

He reaffirmed his belief:

"Absolutely. I think he will wind up in that same exact spot. I really do, bro." (2:37-2:42)

You can watch the full video below:

Karrion Kross and Bobby Lashley to finally clash on the 8th March edition of SmackDown

Expand Tweet

The leader of the Final Testament has been targeting the trio of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. They have dominated them at every turn, and it looks like things are about to come to a head.

After Bobby Lashley failed to find success in the Men's Elimination Chamber match in Perth recently, he will set his sights on the man who has been tormenting him in recent times.

It goes without saying that there will be chaos at ringside, with the numbers game favoring Kross over the 2-time WWE Champion.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription

EC3 believes Goldberg could face former WWE Intercontinental champion someday. Check out the video below!

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE