Recently dethroned champion threatens to call WWE management if denied #30 spot in the Royal Rumble match

A recently dethroned champion has officially threatened to call WWE management if denied the #30 spot in the Women's Royal Rumble match in what seems to be a culmination of frustration with management.

The superstar is obviously Chelsea Green, and it can't be anybody else. She won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Sonya Deville, but an injury to the latter saw Piper Niven take her spot and become the other half of the champions. In December 2023, they lost the titles to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Chelsea Green complained that she would need a word with WWE management should she not get the #30 spot.

"If I’m not number 30, I’ll need a word with management! #JusticeForChelsea," she said.

The #30 spot has historically produced the most winners in Royal Rumble history. With the Women, however, only the #28 spot has produced two winners - Becky Lynch in 2019 and Ronda Rousey in 2022. Asuka, the inaugural winner in 2018, entered at #25, while 2020 winner Charlotte Flair entered at #17.

Bianca Belair, on the other hand, won from the #3 spot while Rhea Ripley made history as the first woman to win from the #1 spot. Chelsea Green's only history in the Women's Royal Rumble match is her five-second elimination in 2023.

WWE star Chelsea Green thinks she could join The Judgment Day

WWE recently put out a Watch Along video of the Royal Rumble, and The Judgment Day was featured in it.

On an Instagram post where Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio commented that Michelle McCool could be a part of The Judgment Day, Chelsea Green responded to it saying:

"I could be drafted to the judgment day. You can call me sissy?" wrote Chelsea Green.

It's safe to say that she won't be becoming the second female recruit in The Judgment Day anytime soon.

