"I could be drafted to the Judgment Day" - 32-year-old top WWE Superstar makes a major statement 

Judgment Day is one of the most successful stables in all of WWE, and it's no surprise that many other performers are open to joining its ranks. One of them is RAW star Chelsea Green, who recently commented about her interest.

Green is one of the most entertaining acts on Monday Nights, whose banter with the show's authority figure, Adam Pearce, and other roster members has resulted in many memorable segments. Chelsea Green is even a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, having held the title for close to half a year.

WWE recently released a Royal Rumble watch-along, where Judgment Day, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez could be seen watching the 2023 Women's Rumble match. During Michelle McCool's entrance, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio spoke about how she could make for a great addition to The Judgment Day.

This clip generated tons of comments, including one from McCool herself. Chelsea Green also slid into the comments section, expressing her desire to be drafted into the popular stable.

"I could be drafted to the judgment day. You can call me sissy?" wrote Chelsea Green.

Vince Russo on the big issue with The Judgment Day in WWE

While The Judgment Day continues to remain a big highlight of WWE RAW's programming, Vince Russo has pointed out a major issue with the stable.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo wondered why Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh were allowed to be members of the faction despite repeatedly losing their matches.

“Why in god’s name would Damian Priest and Finn Balor be part of the group if they lose every single week? Bro, we go to a shot in the back and these two guys are… not Dominik, Dominik didn’t say anything. They’ve taken Dominik from here to here now, I mean, he says nothing, RD [JD] McDonagh does the talking and they’re complaining about R-Truth and they just lost another match. Like, why are they even allowed in the clubhouse if they lose. That’s why Judgement Day is not over,” Russo said.

R-Truth has also been trying to become a member of the popular faction. It remains to be seen if his efforts prove fruitful or go in vain eventually.

