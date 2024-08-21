Recently dethroned WWE champions secure a win to get closer to title rematch

This week’s episode of WWE NXT kicked off with Chase University celebrating the victory of Ridge Holland and Andre Chase as the new NXT Tag Team Champions. The group happily talked about their achievement when the champions they dethroned last week entered the arena and asked for their rematch.

Axiom and Nathan Frazer entered the ring and congratulated the team that bested them. However, they noted that while Chase U was the better team last week, they didn’t believe that they were the better team to hold the titles for long.

Responding to the former WWE champions’ demand, Duke Hudson said that they could have a small chance at the title rematch if they could defeat him and Riley Osborne. However, while The MVP of Chase U thought that he would be a barrier against Frazer and Axiom, the former champs ended up winning the match.

The match saw both teams going toe-to-toe with each other. Osborne and Frazer especially delivered several high-flying moves while staying nimble on their feet for last-second escapes. Hudson and Osborne had almost ended things for the former champs via an excellent double-team move. However, Axiom broke the pinfall and kept their title rematch hopes alive.

Shifting the momentum, the former champs pulled off their own double-team maneuver to pin Osborne, with Hudson breaking the pinfall this time. However, Nathan Frazer took care of the MVP of Chase U the next time Axiom neutralized Osborne and pinned him to nick the victory.

It would be interesting to see if the former NXT tag team champions get a rematch against Chase U at WWE No Mercy on September 1, 2024.

