Recently drafted WWE Superstar makes bold claim about her position on the roster

A recently drafted WWE Superstar recently made a bold claim about her status on the current roster.

Zoey Stark was part of NXT for several years. Despite being one of the best in-ring performers on the brand, she was never considered a top star. However, that seems to be changing since she was drafted from NXT to RAW as part of the WWE Draft 2023.

Since her main roster debut, Stark was immediately catapulted into the spotlight when she interfered in Becky Lynch's match against Trish Stratus. Being a part of this feud against Lynch who is one of the top performers in the women's division is a really huge opportunity for the former NXT star.

Undoubtedly, Zoey has made the most impact since the draft. She was also vocal about it in her recent appearance on Corey Graves' WWE After The Bell podcast.

When Zoey was asked who she thought has made the biggest impact since the draft, Stark replied "it's me" without any hesitation. She also mentioned that it's so surreal to be paired next to a legend like Trish Stratus.

"It's insane, I still wake up every morning just surreal, where I'm able to just text Trish [Stratus] with an idea or something and being able to work alongside both of these girls is absolutely amazing and I'm enjoying every second of it," stated Zoey Stark.

What's next for WWE Superstar Zoey Stark?

Zoey Stark recently qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match which is set to take place on July 1 in London, England. The match will also feature her current rival Becky Lynch.

Given the animosity between the two women, fans can expect them to definitely go after each other. This will also be Stark's first big match on the main roster.

Although Trish Stratus isn't part of this match, it will be interesting to see if she will show up to cost Lynch her dream of winning the MITB briefcase.

Do you think Trish Stratus will interfere in the Money in the Bank ladder match? Sound off in the comments section.

