Recently injured superstar returns to help Sami Zayn fight off The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

A superstar who was recently injured returned to help Sami Zayn fight off The Judgment Day tonight on WWE RAW.

A couple of weeks ago, Kevin Owens was rendered incapacitated after a vicious backstage assault. It was later revealed that Owens had suffered an injury and would be out for a few weeks.

Since then, Sami Zayn's fight against Judgment Day has continued. Luckily for him, he found a new ally in Cody Rhodes, who came to his aid against the villainous faction.

Tonight on RAW, Sami Zayn kicked off the show when he came out to address his home crowd in Quebec. Before he could say anything, The Judgment Day came out and surrounded the ring. Zayn, however, was prepared when he mentioned that he didn't come alone.

Kevin Owens' music hit, and he came out looking frustrated as ever. KO then attacked Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest. Owens challenged them to a match later in the night, which has been made official.

It will be interesting to see if Kevin Owens' return to RAW will end on a positive note tonight.

Are you happy to see Owens back in the ring again? Sound off in the comments section below.

