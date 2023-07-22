Recently rehired star explains why he changed his appearance after getting released from WWE

In WWE, one of the most important parts of any athlete's career is their appearance. In a recent case, Karrion Kross has revealed the reason why he changed his look after getting released from the main roster.

Kross made his debut in WWE in 2020 and had an impressive run on the developmental brand as he won NXT Championship on two occasions. Following his success, he received his main roster call-up and debuted on RAW. However, his first stint in the global juggernaut was lackluster as he was released after just four months. He later received another opportunity as he got rehired in 2022.

While speaking on The Undisputed Podcast With Bobby Fish, The Herald of Doomsday who has maintained a bald look mostly throughout his career has stated that he got offered a role in a movie where he had to grow his hair:

“I was so married to this character presentation,” he said. Kross explained, “I was very big into ‘Bronson’ at the time with Tom Hardy and I was drawing a lot of energy out of that as well … Once I got released, I actually got offered to do a film, which, unfortunately, because of just coming out of the economy under COVID and stuff like that, it kept getting put off, and off, and off," He said

Karrion Kross further added:

"I had the lead role in something that looked like a sure thing. And they asked me, ‘For the character, would you be able to grow your hair out for this?’ I was like, ‘You’re paying me to grow my hair? Absolutely.’ I wound up keeping my hair because the goalpost for when we were going to do the film kept getting pushed back and I just let it grow.”H/T:[PWmania]

Karrion Kross is currently involved in a feud with WWE Superstar AJ Styles

Karrion Kross has been treading water with AJ Styles currently. The Phenomenal one was part of the United States Championship invitational Fatal 4-Way match on WWE SmackDown last week against Santos Escobar, Butch, and Grayson Waller where an interruption from the former NXT Champion resulted in Styles' loss.

Nilesh G @oye_nilesh



Karrion Kross beat up AJ Styles buddy Karl Anderson to distract him from his match!



#SmackDown



pic.twitter.com/Uz7TPMJbye Karrion Kross and AJ Styles feud is going next level!Karrion Kross beat up AJ Styles buddy Karl Anderson to distract him from his match!

AJ Styles squashed Kross in a matter of minutes on the July 7 episode of SmackDown must be eyeing revenge if he gets a shot against the latter at SummerSlam.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars