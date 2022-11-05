Recently rehired star is nowhere close to where WWE thought he would be, claims Dutch Mantell (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on SmackDown star Karrion Kross, who returned to the company on August 5.

A lot has changed in WWE since Triple H took over the keys to the promotion's creative department. The Game has also brought back several formerly released stars, including Johnny Gargano, Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross, and more.

Karrion was one of the first stars to return to the Stamford-based promotion under the new regime.

However, Dutch Mantell believes the Herald of Doomsday's return has not had the impact WWE would have been hoping for. Here's what the wrestling veteran had to say on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk:

"I don't think Kross is anywhere close to where they thought he would be. I thought he would be more over, which is not a good sign for Karrion Kross. I think his character when he just talks, he talks normally. I think anybody that off-center needs to talk in a special way, but he doesn't, and he doesn't sound crazy. And the girl [Scarlett Bordeaux], she is just a good-looking woman. And down right on top of the action, I'm thinking, 'What the hell is this?' I mean, it's a great visual, but what's the purpose of it?" said Dutch Mantell. [46:17 - 47:00]

Karrion Kross will be in action at WWE Crown Jewel tonight

Karrion Kross has been embroiled in a feud with Drew McIntyre since returning to his old hunting ground. The duo also locked horns at Extreme Rules in a Strap Match last month.

However, Scarlett Bordeaux interfered in the match to help Kross pick up the victory. Afterward on SmackDown, Drew attacked the two-time NXT Champion before he could make his way to the arena.

The two men will get a chance to settle their differences inside a Steel Cage at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. The structure will also prevent Scarlett from tilting the scales in Kross' favor, giving McIntyre the best chance to avenge his last defeat.

Who do you think will come out on top at Crown Jewel? Sound off below, and let us know!

