Recently Released Star Wins First Championship Since WWE Exit

A former WWE star has been competing in the independent scene since leaving the company. She has now won her first championship since her exit.Gigi Dolin first made a name for herself in NXT as part of Toxic Attraction, along with Jacy Jayne and Mandy Rose. During this time, she won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship twice. However, after Toxic Attraction disbanded, Dolin's career took a downturn. At one point, it seemed like she was about to receive a major push, but that didn't happen. She was put in a tag team with Shotzi and Tatum Paxley before she was released from the company on May 2, 2025.After her release from the Stamford-based promotion, Gigi Dolin continued to compete on the independent scene, wrestling for other promotions such as GCW and HOG. Now, Adrenaline Championship Wrestling has announced that Gigi Dolin, going by her real name Priscilla Kelly, has won the ACW Women's Championship, which is her first title win since leaving the sports entertainment juggernaut.&quot;Priscilla Kelly has won her first championship since leaving #WWENXT .. As she is the new..Adrenaline Championship Wrestling..Fire 🔥 Women’s Champion !! She won the title tonight in Glen Burnie MD .&quot;Former WWE star Gigi Dolin commented on her AEW runBefore arriving in WWE, Gigi Dolin wrestled for AEW from 2019 to 2020. She even faced Britt Baker at the Dynamite Bash at the Beach in 2020. During this time, she was married to Darby Allin in real life, and the company wanted to introduce her on screen as Allin's wife. However, the former NXT star refused.Speaking on the Rulebreakers podcast with Saraya, Gigi Dolin said she didn't want to be introduced as someone's wife, as that is how she would be labeled for the rest of her career.“That was the idea. But I didn’t want to be introduced as someone’s wife. I was scared that if I got my first real introduction on TV as ‘Darby Allin’s wife,’ that’s all I would ever be.&quot; [H/T Ringside News]Check out the podcast here.It's great to see Gigi Dolin having a successful run outside WWE.