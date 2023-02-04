Recently-released superstar gets referenced in Charlotte Flair's Title match on SmackDown

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair retained her championship in an excellent showing. During the title match against Sonya Deville, Michael Cole subtly referenced the recently-released Mandy Rose.

For the last few weeks, Sonya Deville has been pestering the women's champion for a title shot. Flair recently returned from a lengthy hiatus to defeat Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Title. Despite being defeated convincingly a few weeks ago, a rematch between the two stars was set for the latest episode of the blue brand.

During the match, Cole referenced Rose and Deville's former tag team, Fire and Desire. He stated that the Pridefighter was showing some "fire and desire" in the match.

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose are best friends in real life and have been for a few years now. While their last interaction on SmackDown was during their grudge feud in 2020, Mandy Rose would move on to NXT and find success as NXT Women's Champion.

The two formed the Fire and Desire tag team after the dissolution of Absolution in 2018. They performed as a tag team between 2018 to 2020.

Sonya Deville, meanwhile, put on a great effort but ultimately fell short, as expected of Charlotte Flair.

This will likely be Sonya Deville's last title shot against Charlotte Flair, at least on the road to WrestleMania.

