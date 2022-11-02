Recently released WWE star Bodhi Hayward posts emotional statement

Bodhi Hayward, who was recently released from WWE NXT, took to social media to send out an emotional statement to his fans.

The star was part of the Chase U faction along with Andre Chase and Thea Hail on the developmental brand. Following the sudden release, he addressed his followers on TikTok.

He initially addressed his followers as Bodhi Hayward and then re-introduced himself as Brady Booker (his real name).

"What up Brodies? It's your boy, Bodhi Hayward. Brady Booker here, to tell you that I was just released from the WWE. I'm hurt, I'm embarrassed and Brodies I'm just down bad. For the last 18 months, Andre Chase University and wrestling has been my whole life. But I am no stranger to adversity. Adversity is something that has come up my whole life and I've always found a way to get on top. I will do it again. I'm Brady Booker and I'm here to stay," the former NXT star said.

The TikTok video, which he shared on Twitter, received a lot of replies from fans. Most had positive feedback and messages that requested him not to lose hope.

WWE recently released Bodhi Hayward and four other superstars

Bodhi Hayward was one of five superstars recently let go by WWE. Other than him, the four released stars are Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin, and Ru Feng.

All five superstars had only wrestled in the developmental brand and were not a part of the main roster.

As mentioned earlier, Hayward was a staple of Chase U and their flagbearer. On this week's episode, Thea Hail expressed her anxiety to Andre Chase over Hayward's absence ahead of her match against Kiana James.

Duke Hudson, who recently joined Chase U, startled both Hail and Chase when he tore through a wall in a manner reminiscent of the Shockmaster, but his saving grace was that he did not stumble or fall.

Although Hail was unsuccessful in defeating James, it looked like Hudson was now the replacement for Hayward.

What are your thoughts on Bodhi Hayward's emotional statement? Sound off in the comments section.

