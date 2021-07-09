"I don't understand what they're doing" - Recently released WWE star reveals what Paul Heyman said to him; has high praise for him

Over the years, Paul Heyman has had a lot of backstage influence in WWE. Heyman's expertise and experience have gotten him in high backstage positions during his time with the company. His most recent tenure came in 2019 as the executive director of RAW.

It was reported that Heyman had a select few WWE stars who he was planning to push on the main roster. It became evident by the start of 2020 who he had in mind as the future of WWE. However, Heyman was relieved of his duties as RAW executive director in the summer of 2020.

One particular "Paul Heyman Guy" was Murphy, who was, unfortunately, let go by WWE last month. Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, Murphy shared his interactions with Heyman and what he thought of him.

"So I'm a Paul Heyman Guy," said Murphy. "He had always been honest with me. He's a massive advocate of me. Backstage he would always pull me aside and always talk to me. He'd be like, 'I don't understand what they're doing. How are you not on TV every week?' And I don't know. Everything that I've done I felt like I've given you my all. I felt like everything that I was giving, I hit it out of the park."

"[Paul Heyman] was always good to me. He'd ask me how I'm not on TV, how they're messing up," added Murphy. "So when he did take me to RAW, I felt like I could approach him about our ideas and the overall idea with Aleister [Black] and stuff like that. He was big on Aleister, he was big on me. He was excited to work with us."

Murphy had a string of great matches with Aleister Black in WWE

Murphy was put in a rivalry with Aleister Black on WWE RAW towards the end of 2019. The two were lauded for having outstanding matches against one another, given their great athletic abilities.

Both stars would then continue their beef well into the pandemic era as Black began feuding with Seth Rollins. They crossed paths again on multiple occasions during Rollins and Rey Mysterio's storyline.

.@reymysterio has been medically cleared to compete and will return to action TONIGHT as he teams with @WWEAleister to battle @WWERollins & @WWE_Murphy on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/79dZjEShoR — WWE (@WWE) July 6, 2020

Murphy and Aleister Black were released from WWE on June 2, 2021. The latter has now reinvented himself, recently debuting in AEW as Malakai Black.

Do you think Murphy will walk the same path and end up in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Are you on Twitter? Follow skwrestling to stay updated with anything and everything WWE

Edited by Kartik Arry