Recently released WWE Superstar begins surprising new career

A former WWE Superstar has begun a surprising new career following his release from the company.

Jaxson Ryker began his professional wrestling career in 2001. He spent close to a decade on the independent circuit before signing with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, now known as IMPACT, in 2010. He spent five years at the promotion and then joined WWE in 2017.

Ryker teamed up with Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake in a faction called The Forgotten Sons. The faction didn't connect with fans and Ryker was paired with Elias on the main roster. The two stars eventually began a rivalry and Ryker defeated The Drifter in a Symphony of Destruction match on the June 19, 2021 edition of RAW. It was his final match on WWE television before competing on Main Event until the end of his contract.

According to Ringside News, the 41-year-old former superstar has begun his career as a sheriff in Iderdell County. Ryker made the announcement on his private Instagram account and photos of the former superstar being sworn in have surfaced on social media.

Ryker was sworn in at the Iredell County Sheriff's office.

Former WWE star EC3 recalls working with Jaxson Ryker

Former superstar EC3 recently discussed working with Jaxson Ryker in WWE.

EC3 never became a star in WWE but has made quite the name for himself elsewhere. He is the reigning NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion and has had a successful career in the world of professional wrestling.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 praised Jaxson Ryker for being a family man who served his country. He worked with the veteran in both NXT and IMPACT Wrestling and stated that Ryker was the consummate professional.

"I worked with him both in NXT and IMPACT. Consummate, solid professional. Hard-working family man who sacrificed greatly for the country. In retrospect, serving the country, going through tough times and hell, overcoming the demons that he did have to become the family man that he loves being and respects being," said EC3.

You can check out the full video below:

Jaxson Ryker had his final match last month for AML Wrestling and left his boots in the ring before announcing his retirement to the crowd. While his wrestling career did not go as planned, the veteran has the chance to start a new with his new career.

