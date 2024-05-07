Recently released WWE Superstar makes a big announcement during RAW

A former WWE Superstar just made a big announcement during RAW. This star was recently released from the Stamford-based company.

When Xia Li first debuted in WWE, she showed a lot of promise and was even pushed initially. However, her inability to get over with fans hindered her career. Even after feuding with stars like Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch, Xia Li struggled to connect with the audience. After not competing on RAW or SmackDown since February of this year, she was finally released from her contract. Her final match with the Stamford-based promotion was against Natalya in a losing effort on an episode of Main Event.

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Xia Li took to X/Twitter to share that she was accepting bookings and signing events starting July 18, 2024.

"I am pleased to announce that I am now accepting bookings for matches and signing events starting July 18th. For all inquiries, please contact me at：[email protected]. I look forward to collaborating with you ."

What the future has in store for the 35-year-old star remains to be seen.

Deonna Purrazzo sent a message to Xia Li after her WWE release

Much like Xia Li, former WWE Superstar Deonna Purrazzo was also part of NXT for a couple of years. However, she only had 16 televised matches during her NXT run and hence failed to connect with the audience. She was eventually released from the Stamford-based promotion in 2020 and has never looked back. Deonna has a history with Xia Li as the two women faced each other in the Mae Young Classic tournament.

Deonna, who knows what it was like to get released from the Stamford-based promotion sent a heartfelt message to Xia Li following her release.

"Not only is @XiaWWE a star, she’s an even better person. I know this isn’t the end for you & I can’t wait to see what you do next."

It remains to be seen where Xia Li will end up following her WWE release. Given her impressive in-ring skills, she should not have trouble getting bookings.