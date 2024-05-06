Recently released WWE Superstar provides major update on his future

A few notable WWE Superstars were released recently, and some feel they were not given a fair shot to prove their mettle, so to speak.

One among those talents is 28-year-old Chinese wrestler Boa. He signed with the company in 2017 after attending a tryout in Shangai a year prior. From that point on, he exclusively worked for NXT.

Boa took to Instagram earlier today, seemingly sending a cryptic message about his non-compete clause ending in a month.

Check out Boa's Instagram story below:

Boa's Instagram story

Boa had a noteworthy rivalry in NXT with Solo Sikoa. The duo even worked a No Disqualification Falls Count Anywhere match on the January 25, 2022, episode of NXT, which was won by Sikoa. This was their feud-ending contest.

The Samoan moved to the main roster later that year at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales. As for Boa, his appearances became less frequent on the Tuesday show.

Jinder Mahal pens emotional message after WWE release

Perhaps the most shocking release from the recent list was Jinder Mahal, who is a former WWE Champion. He was heavily featured on television earlier this year, working an in-ring promo segment with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and even a World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins.

Taking to his social media a little over a week ago, The Modern Day Maharaja expressed gratitude to those who reached out to him and the ones he got to work with during both his stints in the Stamford-based promotion. He then got to his next move regarding goals and aspirations:

"I will only present myself in a way that I want to. I will only do things that I want to. I will only go places that I want to. I still have many goals, many dream matches, many places I want to go. Where do I make an impact? India, Europe, Japan, Canada, Red Hook section of Brooklyn, stay tuned. You got about 11 more weeks, Maharaja out," he said.

The most significant period of Jinder Mahal's WWE career was in 2017 when he held the company's top prize for 170 days. In the process, he picked up notable victories over Randy Orton, and Shinsuke Nakamura, and even managed to survive an attempted Money in the Bank cash-in by Baron Corbin.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Mahal credited Randy Orton and AJ Styles (to whom he dropped the WWE Championship) for polishing his skills and teaching him main event magic.