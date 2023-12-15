Recently released WWE Superstar sends a heartfelt message; reveals future plans

Former WWE star Macey Estrella, popularly known to fans as Lacey Evans, recently shared a heartfelt message.

After dedicating seven years to WWE, Evans decided to step away from professional wrestling earlier this year by requesting a release. Subsequently, she was granted her departure in August.

Evans recently expressed her gratitude to the Stamford-based promotion, its talent, and the fans on Twitter for the opportunities she received. She mentioned shifting her focus toward giving back to the community through her Sunny Summers Café.

Beyond being a business, the café supports individuals in the community dealing with addiction and mental health challenges.

"Very greatful. For @wwe. For the talent. The opportunity. The fans.....all of it. The world will read, say & assume what they want. All I know is that tomorrow at 5am I open doors & start coffee at a cafe that has already helped hundreds & has more free help in the pipeline," Evans wrote.

Check out Lacey Evans' tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Lacey Evans reveals the reason behind her WWE departure

Lacey Evans recently spoke about her departure from World Wrestling Entertainment.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Evans revealed that her departure from the Stamford-based company stemmed from the realization that it was never really her passion.

She emphasized that the demanding schedule of being on the road for over 300 days a year significantly influenced her decision.

"But I did WWE for seven years and it was never my passion, that was never a secret. It was incredible to see my fellow sports entertainers [succeed]. That is their passion. It was an incredible opportunity. But it was a lot for whenever you compare what your passion is, and you're wise, and it is very, very difficult. If you're on the road well over 300 days a year, they want a lot from you," Evans said.

The former US Marine also mentioned that she wasn't seeking a return to professional wrestling, with her main focus being on her café and its expansion.

What did you make of Lacey Evans' recent remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.