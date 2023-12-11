Recently released WWE Superstar sends a message after in-ring return at a big show

Former WWE Superstar Mansoor recently sent a message following his appearance at a major wrestling event.

The 28-year-old star spent five years in WWE before being released by the company. He was among several stars, including his former Maximum Male Models stablemate Mace, who were let go after the Endeavor takeover a few months ago.

Mansoor and Mace, as a duo, made their return to in-ring action following the expiration of their no-compete clause. They surfaced at the DEADLOCK Pro-Wrestling 2nd Anniversary event.

Mansoor has now shared a message on Twitter alongside a picture of the duo, expressing that it's time to conquer the world.

"Time to take over the world," Mansoor wrote.

Check out Mansoor's tweet below:

Former WWE star Mace talked about his release

Mace was also one of several stars who were released by WWE in the aftermath of the Endeavor takeover few months ago.

He revealed during a Twitch stream after his departure that he learned about the news while driving his daughter to school.

"My firing story is, I was driving my beautiful daughter to school. We were going through a dead zone. There is a dead zone between my house and her school. I didn’t get anything. You had informed me that you were fired. I thought I was safe. I had driven through a dead zone, apparently, I should have stayed, because when I left the dead zone after dropping off my daughter, I had received a text that said, ‘Call me back.’ I called back and it starts off with small talk. I have Twitter. I know why you’re calling," Mace said.

With Mace and Mansoor's recent in-ring return at DEADLOCK Pro-Wrestling, it will be interesting to see what's next for the talented duo.

