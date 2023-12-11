Released WWE star reacts to making an appearance nine days before his 90-day non-compete clause expires

A former WWE Superstar has reacted to appearing at an event before his standard 90-day non-compete clause was up.

Mace and Mansoor were two of several notable names that were let go by World Wrestling Entertainment on September 21, 2023. Mace and Mansoor later opened up about their releases and their future plans on a Twitch stream.

On December 10, the former WWE duo surprisingly appeared at the DEADLOCK Pro-Wrestling 2nd Anniversary event. Mace, who now goes by the moniker of Mason D. Madden, has reacted to the appearance.

He amusingly wrote, "81 was enough," reacting to the fact that the two stars appeared on the show before their 90-day non-compete clause was up.

"81 was enough 😜"

Mace opened up about their WWE releases a while ago

Shortly after Mace's release, he shared his thoughts on the same on a Twitch stream. As per Mace, he was driving his daughter to school when he was told the unfortunate news.

"My firing story is, I was driving my beautiful daughter to school. We were going through a dead zone. There is a dead zone between my house and her school. I didn’t get anything. You had informed me that you were fired. I thought I was safe. I had driven through a dead zone, apparently, I should have stayed because when I left the dead zone after dropping off my daughter, I had received a text that said, ‘Call me back.’ I called back and it starts off with small talk. I have Twitter. I know why you’re calling." [H/T Fightful]

It would be interesting to hear more from Mace about him appearing at a non-WWE event before his and Mansoor's 90-day clause was up.

It remains to be seen what's next for the talented duo now that they've started making appearances.

