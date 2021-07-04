Recently released WWE Superstar wanted to face Triple H 

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H is one of the greatest superstars in the history of the promotion. Having started his wrestling career in the early 1990s, Triple H is a veteran in the business and currently holds a major backstage position in WWE. In the last few years, Triple H has rarely stepped inside the ring.

Former WWE Superstar Andrade, who currently signed with AEW, recently revealed that he wanted to have a match against Triple H in WWE. During an interview with Lucha Libre Online, Andrade spoke about wanting to wrestle the 14-time world champion but added that it never materialized.

“I would have liked to wrestle against Triple H in WWE. I would have loved to wrestle him in a one-on-one match, but it was not materialized. Things did not go our way, but I would have loved wrestling against Triple H," said Andrade (h/t Fightful, translation via Luis Pulido)

Gracias for the opportunity to show the world how successful I am @AEW https://t.co/Pkcp4Oceub — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) June 5, 2021

Triple H on why WWE has made so many releases recently

In the last few months, WWE has made some massive cuts from its roster, releasing over 40 superstars. This includes major names like Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, The IIconics, and many more. WWE has also made several cuts in its other departments like marketing and talent relations.

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.



WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/8bAQIFgA1M pic.twitter.com/b77AeeLuDn — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2021

Speaking to NY Post, Triple H spoke about WWE releasing so many names recently. The Cerebral Assassin stated that WWE had to make these difficult decisions, like all other companies, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Coming out of COVID and a pandemic and everything else, all companies are having to make difficult decisions and we were no different. It’s a part of what we do and it happens on a regular basis, all companies have to do it. It’s not the most pleasant part of what you do, but it is what it is," said Triple H.

Triple H last wrestled in a WWE ring earlier this year on an episode of Monday Night RAW. He appeared as a last-minute replacement for the then WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and took on Randy Orton in the main event of the show.

