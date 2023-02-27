Recently returned female Superstar sends message to Candice LeRae ahead of their match on WWE RAW

Piper Niven recently sent a warning message to Candice LeRae ahead of their match on WWE RAW.

A couple of weeks ago, Piper Niven was in a fatal four-way match featuring Carmella, Michin, and Candice LeRae to determine who would qualify for the Elimination Chamber match.

During the match, Carmella would emerge victorious by pinning Candice, thereby qualifying for the WWE Elimination Chamber. However, following the match, Piper Niven would attack Candice backstage and warn her not to get in her way. This resulted in Michin stepping in before things got out of hand.

Last week on RAW, Michin was set to face Piper Niven, who emerged victorious. It looks like she will get her hands on Candice LeRae this week, as the two women are scheduled to square off.

Ahead of their clash on RAW, Niven took to Twitter to send a warning message to her opponent this week.

"STUPID BUG! YOU GO SQUISH NOW!" tweeted Piper.

You can check out the tweet below:

Nikki Cross also sent a cryptic message for Candice LeRae

It looks like LeRae is quite popular in the women's locker room as even Nikki Cross has a message for her.

Cross has been stalking Candice for several weeks and was confronted last week by the RAW superstar. During the confrontation, Nikki quietly admitted to feeling all alone in WWE. She then ran away, leaving Johnny Gargano's wife confused.

Following the segment, Nikki Cross sent a cryptic message directed at the former NXT star.

"Ohhhoohhh detective Candice on the hunt for sneaky little Nikki 👁️ 🔎Will she get the answers she seeks?" tweeted Nikki Cross.

You can check out the tweet below:

Candice will definitely be looking for answers this week on RAW as long as she isn't too banged up from her encounter with Piper Niven. We will have to wait and see what transpires next between these two women.

