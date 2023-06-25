Recently returned star set to challenge for a major title at WWE Money in the Bank

WWE is set to return to the United Kingdom for the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, and it seems like the company is pulling out all the stops to make it a memorable one. The promotion recently announced that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will defend their Unified Women's Tag Team Championship against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn on last night's SmackDown to unify the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, the duo was confronted by Raquel Rodriguez after the match, who was soon joined by a returning Liv Morgan.

Liv returned after being sidelined for over a month due to a shoulder injury. The 29-year-old and Raquel had to relinquish the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship due to an injury to the former.

However, with Morgan fit to compete once again, the duo stated their intentions of claiming the gold they never lost. The match was made official on SmackDown LowDown and will be the second title match on the show.

Official: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler will defend their Women's Tag Titles against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan at MITB.Confirmed on #SmackDown LowDown.

Complete WWE Money in the Bank match card

WWE will be hosting one of the biggest wrestling events of the year upon their return to the United Kingdom. Money in the Bank will emanate from the O2 Arena In London and will feature top stars from the global juggernaut in action.

Other than the annual Money in the Bank ladder matches, the show will also feature The Bloodline Civil War as Roman Reigns will join forces with Solo Sikoa to take on The Usos. Other than that, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor.

Viper  @ViperReports Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos is the scheduled main event of Money In The Bank in London, England.



A lot can change in 10 years! Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos is the scheduled main event of Money In The Bank in London, England.A lot can change in 10 years! https://t.co/HjeTm4v2bD

Cody Rhodes will also be in action in London. The American Nightmare will lock horns with Dominik Mysterio, who will be joined at ringside by Rhea Ripley. The Nightmare is currently without an opponent for WWE's upcoming premium live event.

Which match are you most excited about at Money in the Bank? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

