Recently returned superstar wants to face Edge and Beth Phoenix at a major premium live event

WWE Superstar Candice LeRae recently expressed her thoughts on facing Edge and Beth Phoenix in a mixed tag team match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

After a nine-year hiatus, Edge returned to wrestling when he came out of retirement to enter the Royal Rumble match in 2020. He began working as a part-time wrestler and feuded with high-profile names. Earlier this year, he teamed up with his wife, Beth Phoenix, to defeat The Miz and Maryse at WWE Day 1 2022.

Last month, Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano returned to the company and joined the red brand. Speaking to Ryan Satin on Out of Character podcast, Candice LeRae spoke about wanting to team up with Johnny Gargano to face Edge and Beth Phoenix in a mixed tag team match at a future WrestleMania:

"I would love to actually be a part of a singles match or in a perfect world, I would love for me and Johnny [Gargano] to wrestle a mix tag match at WrestleMania. That would be super awesome for me, especially if it's against Beth [Phoenix] and Edge but you know, just put that out there in the universe and hope it happens." (From 1:52 to 2:21)

Fans will be excited to see a showdown between Gargano and LeRae against Edge and Phoenix in the near future.

Edge and Beth Phoenix were taken out by The Judgment Day at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

The Judgment Day became the Rated R Superstar's biggest nightmare as he started feuding with the group ever since they kicked him out, replacing him with Finn Balor and recently added Dominik Mysterio.

Earlier this month, the Rated R Superstar challenged Finn Balor for an 'I Quit' match and the two faced each other at the Extreme Rules premium live event. During the match, The Judgment Day attacked the 48-year-old superstar.

They tied him up before Rey Mysterio and Beth Phoenix came out to save the former world champion. In the closing moments of the match, Rhea Ripley attacked Phoenix with a brass knuckle and hit her with a ConChairTo.

Since then, both WWE Hall of Famers have been missing from WWE programming. It will be interesting to see if he ever returns to take revenge on The Judgment Day.

