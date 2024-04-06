Recently-returned top star is officially Rey Mysterio's new tag team partner at WrestleMania 40

Dragon Lee will no longer be teaming up with Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 40. After being taken out backstage, Lee was declared unfit to compete this weekend, and his spot has been taken by a top star, who returned recently during the Royal Rumble.

This week on SmackDown, the recently returned Andrade would turn face for the first time in eight years and save Rey Mysterio from a beatdown by Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio.

Later backstage, Rey Mysterio was informed that Dragon Lee could no longer compete in their tag team match at WrestleMania 40, with Andrade instantly stepping up to take his spot:

Carlito would come right after to tell them that Dragon Lee was out, seemingly hoping to take his spot - only to find that Andrade had already gotten it.

However, he showed solidarity and didn't express much frustration, telling the duo of Mysterio and Andrade to take care of business at WrestleMania 40. It appears that WWE is teasing the possibility of Carlito turning on the LWO.

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out at WrestleMania 40. Andrade has traditionally been a heel, and there is no indication that he will be joining the LWO once WrestleMania is over. However, he seems to have reunited with Zelina Vega for the first time in years.

