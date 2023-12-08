Recently-returned WWE star could force Seth Rollins to have a match with wife Becky Lynch, states veteran (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins has been the World Champion on RAW since winning the title at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event in May. The Visionary is expected to hold the title heading into WrestleMania, where fans feel he might take on CM Punk. Vince Russo recently revealed how WWE can improve the rumored feud by making Punk a heel with powers to call the shots on TV.

Punk was fired from AEW after the company set up a disciplinary committee, led by Bryan Danielson, to look into the controversial All In incident.

Vince Russo believed that WWE should start an angle where the returning CM Punk is officially made the head of a kayfabe disciplinary committee. Punk can do it all: fire, fine, and berate talents, as he becomes a hated heel in the eyes of the fans.

Russo said doing this would help with Punk's rivalry with Seth Rollins, which is speculated to be a WrestleMania 40 angle. Russo claimed that Punk could force Rollins to wrestle Becky Lynch, amongst other ways, to get under the World Champion's skin.

Vince's pitch might sound bold on paper, but he was confident of its impact, as he explained below in the latest edition of Writing with Russo:

"Bro, I would force Rollins to have a match against his wife, Becky Lynch, and if it's not competitive, he is going to be suspended for one week. And during that week would be WrestleMania. It has to be competitive; if it is not, you're going to be suspended. You can do so much off of it, and it wouldn't be funny, bro." [From 06:39 to 07:11]

Vince Russo shares how WWE can protect Seth Rollins in feud against CM Punk

Going by what happened at Survivor Series and subsequent RAW episode, CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins is the favorite to feature on the WrestleMania 40 card for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Adding on to the disciplinary committee storyline, Vince Russo said CM Punk can draw heat upon himself by stacking the odds against Rollins a week before their possible WrestleMania clash.

Having Punk take on a villainous role would also protect Seth Rollins if he drops his title to the former AEW star in Philadelphia next year.

Russo added:

"If they go with Seth and CM Punk going into WrestleMania, bro, the week before WrestleMania, he hits him with disciplinary action! You've got to wrestle me with one arm tied behind your back, whatever it is. But the week before, he really stacks the deck, you know? That gives Rollins an out, too, you know." [From 05:49 to 06:12]

Would you like to see Rollins and Punk headline night one of WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section.

