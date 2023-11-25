Recently returned WWE star mocked fans during WWE SmackDown

A recently returned WWE star mocked fans during the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The name in question is Kairi Sane.

Sane made her much-awaited return during the match between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair for the Women's Championship at Crown Jewel. The Japanese star helped SKY retain her title. Kairi joined Damage CTRL on the following episode of SmackDown after she forgave Bayley for assaulting her in 2020. During the same episode, Asuka also joined the fearsome faction, making them stronger than ever.

On the latest episode of the blue brand, Kairi Sane mocked fans during her entrance with her teammates. She jokingly pulled away her hand multiple times while fans were trying to shake it.

You can check out a tweet showcasing the same below:

Expand Tweet

Kairi Sane, alongside her Damage CTRL teammates Bayley, IYO SKY and Asuka, is set to face off against a team of Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch for a Survivor Series: WarGames Match on November 25, 2023.

WWE Superstar Dakota Kai talked about her new Damage CTRL teammate Kairi Sane

During her recent Twitch stream, WWE Superstar Dakota Kai talked about Kairi Sane's return. She said that they found out about her return the day before Crown Jewel.

The star further said that she was extremely happy to know Sane was returning, and mentioned that she is "a sweetheart" but also "deadly".

"Not that long. Not that long at all. Almost as though we found out the day before. There's a lot of stuff that we don't find out until the day of. I was so happy. I met IYO and Kairi almost ten years ago, my first tour of Japan in 2013/2014. It was right when my tour was ending. We hung out and went to dinner. Kairi is a sweetheart. She's also deadly. You do not want to cross her," she said.

Fans are extremely excited to see what WWE has in store for the Women's War Games Match on November 25, 2023.

Who do you think will come out on top at WWE Survivor Series? Let us know in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here