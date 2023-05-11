Recently returned WWE star wants to win the new World Heavyweight Championship

The new World Heavyweight Championship is the talk of the town. WWE Superstars are eager for a chance to get their hands on the title at Night of Champions 2023. From the red brand, Seth Rollins secured his spot to compete for the title. Meanwhile, AJ Styles has made his intentions clear on wanting to win the new title and for The O.C. to secure gold on the blue brand.

Last year, AJ Styles reunited with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to reform The O.C. The stable went on to feud with The Judgment Day on the red brand. Later, Mia Yim joined Styles' group as a counter to the heel faction's Rhea Ripley and even faced her inside WarGames.

However, the stable stopped appearing on television after Styles got injured. Last month, The Phenomenal One made his return to the blue brand along with the stable. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the 45-year-old star made his and his stables' intentions clear following the brand split. Check it out:

"What can we do? We can steamroll the place. That's what we can do. Let the boys get the tag championships. Michin's gonna go up for the Women's Championship and I'm going to get the World Championship. We're gonna steamroll everybody in our way." (From 51:05 to 51:20)

It will be interesting to see if Styles can qualify and face Seth Rollins for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

AJ Styles is set to face two former rivals on WWE SmackDown

In 2019, AJ Styles turned heel and formed The O.C. on the red brand. He later won the United States Championship from Ricochet. Meanwhile, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows won the RAW Tag Team Championships. During his run as the champion, he feuded with Rey Mysterio and ultimately lost the title.

Last year, The Phenomenal One feuded with Edge on the red brand ahead of WrestleMania 38. After the event, The Rated-R Superstar continued his feud with Styles as he formed The Judgment Day. To tackle the stable, Styles teamed up with Finn Balor and Liv Morgan.

After failing to beat The Judgment Day, Styles was not seen on television for a while. He later returned and continued to feud with the group with Finn Balor as its new leader. Unfortunately, the former WWE Champion got injured at the end of the year.

Last week, it was announced that AJ Styles will face former rivals and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Rey Mysterio in a Triple Threat match to qualify for a match to compete for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship.

The final clash of the tournament will take place at Night of Champions and one superstar from SmackDown will be in the finals.

Do you want to see AJ Styles as the new World Heavyweight Champion?

