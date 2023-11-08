Recently returned WWE Superstar fires shots at Adam Pearce following RAW

A WWE Superstar recently fired shots at the RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green took to her Twitter account earlier today to claim that Raquel Rodriguez should be fined for eliminating her during the Battle Royal last night. In a hilarious reply, Adam Pearce stated that he needed a drink. SmackDown Superstar Cedric Alexander also joined in on the banter.

The recently returned superstar took to his Twitter account to respond to the tweet posted by Adam Pearce. The former Cruiserweight Champion took shots at the RAW General Manager in the most hilarious way possible. He poked fun at Pearce by replying with a GIF of a drunk man falling downstairs.

"Pearce after his first year as GM:," he wrote.

You can check out the Twitter post below:

Cedric Alexander returned to the Stamford-based company on the October 27 episode of SmackDown and challenged Dragon Lee to a singles match. The latter obliged, and the two put on a great show. Lee secured the win in a closely contested battle.

Dutch Mantell believes WWE is planning to push Cedric Alexander

Legendary wrestling booker and manager Dutch Mantell shared his views on Alexander returning to the company. He believes that management wants to push the returning superstar. They put him out there in a match all of a sudden to see the crowd's reaction.

On the most recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell opened up about the possibility of Cedric getting a push similar to LA Knight. The veteran added that the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion may not reach the level of The Megastar, but if he builds a good connection with the fans, he could find a prominent place on the roster.

"Well, they're gonna put him out there and see what bells he rings, how the fans react to him. Much like they did with LA Knight, I don't think he'll have the success LA Knight has. But who knows, he may just go out there and he may have a chemistry with those fans. What was his chemistry when he was with NXT?" Dutch Mantell said.

What are your thoughts on Cedric Alexander's recent return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

