Recently-turned-heel WWE star sends a message ahead of SmackDown

WWE Superstar Chad Gable has sent a message ahead of the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Since his loss to Sami Zayn on RAW last week, we've witnessed a change in Gable. Failing to secure the Intercontinental Championship seemed to trigger something in the 38-year-old star. He unleashed a relentless attack on Zayn after the match, right in front of his friends and family in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

During this week's episode of WWE RAW, Gable explained his recent actions. He expressed that after their match, he realized the moment belonged to him and not Zayn. Gable then criticized his Alpha Academy stablemates, labeling them as losers, and emphasized the group's new focus was ensuring he won the Intercontinental Championship.

He has now taken to Twitter and shared a message emphasizing that change shouldn't be feared.

"Don’t fear change," Chad Gable wrote.

You can check out his post below:

Expand Tweet

Former WWE manager says that Vince McMahon was holding back Chad Gable

Chad Gable's ascent as a singles competitor has been notable over the past year, positioning him as a frontrunner for the Intercontinental Championship.

In one of his recent podcasts, Jim Cornette commented on Gable's recent push, recognizing his credibility as a former Olympian. Cornette speculated that Vince McMahon's booking of Gable may have been lacking in effectively showcasing his talent and we are finally getting to see what he's capable of under Triple H's leadership.

"They're pushing Gable strongly again as a former Olympian instead of Shoosh Boy. I'm pretty sure this Alpha Academy will either go away or undergo a massive overhaul. Can we assume that it was just Vince (McMahon) all along that was preventing us from seeing Gable as a talent and he was being presented as a joke? It has to be," Jim Cornette said.

You can watch his comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Chad Gable and the members of Alpha Academy, who received a major shake-up this last week on RAW. Will the stable crumble under the pressure of Gable's demands or will they come out stronger than before?