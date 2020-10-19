Reckoning reacts to Alexa Bliss' dare on Twitter

WWE RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss recently had an interesting exchange with RETRIBUTION member T-BAR on Twitter. T-BAR posted a tweet asking Bray Wyatt whether Alexa Bliss is 'dead' just like him, to which Bliss responded with what seemed like a threat. She dared T-BAR to find out the same.

Now RETRIBUTION's Reckoning has responded to Alexa Bliss' tweet, and things have suddenly gotten more interesting. Check out Reckoning's response:

A future rivalry between a deranged Alexa Bliss and Reckoning could be intriguing

Alexa Bliss has undergone a major change ever since Bray Wyatt targeted her on WWE SmackDown. The duo is now exclusive to WWE RAW, where RETRIBUTION has been running amok for a while. RETRIBUTION's ultimate goal is the complete and utter destruction of WWE, but what will happen when the unruly faction crosses paths with Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss?

On one hand, Reckoning has some serious backup in the form of other members of RETRIBUTION. Alexa Bliss, on the other hand, is backed by one of the most terrifying entities the WWE Universe has ever witnessed. Judging by the latest exchange, a feud between Alexa Bliss and Reckoning seems imminent in the future.