T-Bar asks an interesting question to Bray Wyatt regarding Alexa Bliss; Bliss responds

When RETRIBUTION first arrived in WWE a few months ago, most of the fans and critics did not like the new faction. Many were critical of the group's attire and the silly names that were given to its members.

However, fans have slowly started to get invested in RETRIBUTION once Mustafa Ali was revealed to be the faction's leader a few weeks ago on Monday Night RAW. Plus, RETRIBUTION's T-Bar has often grabbed the headlines with his eccentric tweets.

Recently, T-Bar tweeted out an ominous message where he claimed that none of the WWE Superstars are safe and that they are all "dead". When a fan retweeted this, Bray Wyatt replied that he was already dead.

I’m already dead — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 18, 2020

T-Bar then posted a photo of Alexa Bliss and asked the former Universal Champion if she was also "dead" like him. Rather than giving Wyatt a chance to answer, Little Miss Bliss took matters into her own hands and dared T-Bar to find out the answer himself.

Alexa Bliss' association with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

Alexa Bliss has been showing signs of changes in her personality ever she had an encounter with The Fiend a few months ago on SmackDown. Bliss was heavily involved in the feud between Wyatt and then-WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman.

After that, Bliss started to become influenced by the dark powers of The Fiend and even went into a trance whenever someone mentioned his name. Their alliance was made official a few weeks ago on SmackDown when Bliss was heavily involved in a segment that saw The Fiend destroy Kevin Owens. She would then proceed to accept the hand of The Fiend.

As part of the 2020 WWE Draft, both Alexa Bliss and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt were drafted to RAW. They made an instant impact last week on The Red brand by taking out Andrade and Zelina Vega with a pair of Sister Abigails.

It would be interesting to see if The Fiend and Alexa Bliss will cross paths with RETRIBUTION in the near future.