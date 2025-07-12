Record-breaking former champion saves LA Knight from getting attacked by Solo Sikoa's MFT group on SmackDown

LA Knight found himself in a very tricky position on SmackDown, where he was surrounded on all four sides of the ring, thanks to Solo Sikoa's MFT. Thankfully, a record-breaking champion swooped in and made the save.
This week on the blue brand, LA Knight came out to promote his match against Seth Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, apart from Paul Heyman, it was Solo and his MFT that came out. Trauma from 13 months prior meant that Paul Heyman was quick to abide by Solo's warning and exit the arena.
Instead, LA Knight was surrounded by Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, Tala Tonga, and Tonga Loa. It was the record-breaking former tag team champion Jimmy Uso who made the save, setting up the main event.
The main event was announced as Jimmy Uso & LA Knight vs. Solo & JC Mateo. It's familiar to a recent main event, where Jimmy Uso & Jacob Fatu teamed up against the same two men.
It should be noted that there was no sign of Jacob Fatu in the first segment of SmackDown, with Solo claiming that he is "gone" after having ended his unpinned streak in WWE.
As for The Megastar, he certainly has a lot on his plate this weekend.
