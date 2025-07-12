  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Record-breaking former champion saves LA Knight from getting attacked by Solo Sikoa's MFT group on SmackDown

Record-breaking former champion saves LA Knight from getting attacked by Solo Sikoa's MFT group on SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 12, 2025 00:45 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
LA Knight opened the show tonight (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

LA Knight found himself in a very tricky position on SmackDown, where he was surrounded on all four sides of the ring, thanks to Solo Sikoa's MFT. Thankfully, a record-breaking champion swooped in and made the save.

Ad

This week on the blue brand, LA Knight came out to promote his match against Seth Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, apart from Paul Heyman, it was Solo and his MFT that came out. Trauma from 13 months prior meant that Paul Heyman was quick to abide by Solo's warning and exit the arena.

Instead, LA Knight was surrounded by Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, Tala Tonga, and Tonga Loa. It was the record-breaking former tag team champion Jimmy Uso who made the save, setting up the main event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

The main event was announced as Jimmy Uso & LA Knight vs. Solo & JC Mateo. It's familiar to a recent main event, where Jimmy Uso & Jacob Fatu teamed up against the same two men.

It should be noted that there was no sign of Jacob Fatu in the first segment of SmackDown, with Solo claiming that he is "gone" after having ended his unpinned streak in WWE.

As for The Megastar, he certainly has a lot on his plate this weekend.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications