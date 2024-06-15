Record-breaking WWE champion would love to have a match with Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley's absence on WWE television has been felt, as Liv Morgan has made her mission statement to go after Dominik Mysterio. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair stated she would love to face Mami whenever she returns to the promotion.

Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley climbed the ladder to the top around the same time in the promotion. The two moved to WWE's main roster and conquered the women's division of different brands as Bianca Belair became the longest-reigning and record-breaking RAW Women's Champion.

Mami wasn't far, as she tied the record for longest-reigning Women's World/SmackDown Women's Champion. During an appearance on Seconds Out, The EST of WWE was asked about dream matches against different women, including Rhea Ripley. Here's what she had to say:

"I just knew there was going to be Rhea Ripley and I last year when we were on the cover of the video game together. This, like this, only makes sense. We're at the forefront of a new generation of women, coming through WWE, and we're at the mountaintop. Let's meet, let's clash, but I think that it's being pushed off and pushed off, so when we finally get it, it's going to be huge. I would love to have a match with Rhea Ripley," Belair said. [1:25 - 1:47]

Rhea Ripley reportedly won't return around WWE SummerSlam 2024

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley's dream run as the Women's World Champion was due to Liv Morgan's attack. Mami went on hiatus to rehab her injured shoulder and vacated the championship.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan captured the Women's World Championship from Becky Lynch and has been going after Dominik Mysterio on Monday Night RAW. Many have wondered when Mami will return to take revenge.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the former Women's Champion might not make it back in time for SummerSlam 2024 if the rehab doesn't work.

The insider stated the star might have to get surgery, which will take months, and SummerSlam might not be on the cards for Mami. It'll be interesting to see when the star returns to recapture the Women's World Championship.

