Record-breaking WWE champion raves about Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar's absence from WWE allowed new heavyweights to step up to the occasion. However, there are many new talents in the Stamford-based promotion, including the record-breaking former NXT North American Champion Oba Femi, who raves about The Beast Incarnate.

In 2002, Brock Lesnar made his first appearance in the main roster of the Stamford-based promotion and changed the landscape of the weekly product. The Next Big Thing's presence and in-ring talent shocked many, and The Beast Incarnate created several iconic moments in the company over the years.

In an interview on WWE Deutschland, the longest-reigning NXT North American Champion and the current NXT Champion was asked if he modeled his in-ring style around Brock Lesnar. The rising star raved about The Beast Incarnate and stated he had a lot of respect for Lesnar's physique and in-ring abilities.

"Yes, this is correct. I like a lot of the things he did, and I liked his offense, but most importantly, his selling is always the biggest thing that I respect a lot. For such a big, athletic, explosive, legitimate guy, he's such a good seller," Femi said. [From 05:50 to 06:10]

WWE Hall of Famer thinks Paul Heyman will groom Bron Breakker to be the next Brock Lesnar

In 2024, Bron Breakker received his main roster call-up after he replaced Brock Lesnar in his planned spots at the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Last month, Breakker took his first step on a path similar to that of Lesnar's from back in the day, when he aligned with Paul Heyman on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley stated that The Wiseman will help the second-generation Steiner grow in the industry and groom him to be the next Beast Incarnate in the Stamford-based promotion in the coming years.

"Paul understands what makes a Steiner tick, and Paul knows what he has exactly in Bron Breakker because he's basically Brock Lesnar 2.0. I know he's not physically impressive stature-wise, but Bron can do things that Brock couldn't," Dudley said.

It will be interesting to see what Paul Heyman has in store for his new alliance.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

