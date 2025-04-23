Paul Heyman will groom 5-time WWE champion as the next Brock Lesnar, says Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman spent years with Brock Lesnar as his on-screen advocate. Bubba Ray Dudley thinks Bron Breakker could be the next Beast Incarnate under The Wiseman's guidance.

In 2002, Brock Lesnar aligned with Paul Heyman on WWE television. The partnership continued when The Beast Incarnate returned to the Stamford-based promotion a decade later. Dudley thinks the company now has a new version of The Next Big Thing.

Speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley recently commented on Bron Breakker's newfound alliance with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins. The veteran said that the two-time Intercontinental Champion, two-time NXT Champion, and former NXT Tag Team Champion would be groomed as the next big name under Paul Heyman's guidance.

Dudley added that Breakker could do a lot more than Lesnar did in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

"I don't know if he's made yet, but they've opened up the books and put his name in. It's going to take time to be truly made. If anybody's going to get him there, it's going to be Paul Heyman (...) Paul understands what makes a Steiner tick, and Paul knows what he has exactly in Bron Breakker because he's basically Brock Lesnar 2.0. I know he's not physically impressive stature-wise, but Bron can do things that Brock couldn't," Dudley explained. (From 06:23 to 07:09)

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman hasn't managed Brock Lesnar since 2022

In 2021, Paul Heyman was forced to choose between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar on Friday Night SmackDown. While he tried to prove his loyalty to The Tribal Chief, he couldn't say no to his longtime client and friend in the Stamford-based promotion.

After The Bloodline removed him from the faction, The Wiseman pulled some strings backstage and inserted Brock Lesnar in a WWE Championship match at Day 1, which Lesnar won. Later, the two reunited and feuded with Bobby Lashley.

Unfortunately, it was all a big ruse planned by Roman Reigns, as Heyman cost Lesnar a title match against The All Mighty at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 and rejoined The Bloodline. This led to a match at WrestleMania 38 between The Beast Incarnate and The Tribal Chief, where both world titles were on the line.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

